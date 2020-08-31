Flouro, John "Jack"

Visitation for Jack will be at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery with the Horicon American Legion Post #157 providing military honors.

Jack was born on Oct. 14, 1952 in Beaver Dam, Wis. the youngest of eight children of Edward and Genevieve (nee: Bennett) Flouro. He served in the United States Air Force and in the US Army Reserves. On Aug. 25, 1973, Jack was united in marriage with Jayne Pegelow, his sweetheart since 6th grade. He had a great work ethic and held several jobs from auto body shops, to sales positions to working at a distribution center; he truly was a jack-of-all-trades. Family was very important to Jack; whether it was Brad call him “Paw” or Jack referring to Julie as “his little Munchkin” or spending time with his grandchildren, he treasured those times. He also looked forward to the annual trip up north to Big Flats for deer hunting with his buddy’s. Jacked enjoyed motorcycles, golfing, bowling, softball and camping. He was a member of St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church and the Horicon American Legion Post #157 of which he was a past commander.