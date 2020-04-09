Floyd “Toby” F. Ferries, age 86, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Born in Beaver Dam on May 1, 1933, Floyd was the son of Robert H. and Anna L. (Hildebrandt) Ferries and attended Beaver Dam High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1952 until 1956. Floyd was united in marriage to his wife, Carol Kurtz and loved spending time with his family. He retired from MetalFab after about 44 years of employment. Riding his bike around town, and listening to music, especially Al Jolson, were things Floyd enjoyed. He was a member of First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Carol Ferries of Beaver Dam; his children, Diane Ferries, Barbara Hendrickson, David Ferries, and Mary Faile; grandchildren, Amanda Hallquist, Shannon Nicol, John Hendrickson, William Hendrickson, Daniel Hendrickson, James Hendrickson, Danielle Diefenbach, Devan Diefenbach ; great-grandchildren; Nolan, Ava, Jaylenne, and Noah and further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Edward, in infancy; brothers, Robert, in infancy, Donald, and Richard; sister, Marian Kaul; great-granddaughter, Trinity, in infancy; and other relatives.
Services for Floyd will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Stone Cemetery, town of Burnett.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd, Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
