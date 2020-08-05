Fobes, Daniel C. "Roadie"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN DELLS—Daniel C. “Roadie” Fobes, age 61, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by family, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on April 19, 1959, in Beloit, Kan., the son of Darrell L. and Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Schroeder) Fobes. Dan loved his family, and took great joy in spending time with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed spending time with friends at M&M Ice, Dells Auto Center, Port Vista, and River’s Edge Bait Shop and Resort. Dan loved to watch American Pickers and Ice Road Truckers.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debra Ann; grandparents, Roy and Trella (Shane) Fobes and Paul and Lillian (Lindloff) Schroeder; and cousins, Todd Schroeder and Creed Garst.

He is survived by his sisters, Linda Fobes of Madison, Cathy Pierce of Johnston, Iowa, Michelle (Steve) Braithwaite of Madison, and Mary (Kevin) Hudack of Wisconsin Dells; nieces and nephews, Quinton Hudack, Kyle (Jaime) Pierce, Ann Braithwaite and Travis Hudack; three great-nieces, EvaLynn, Timber and Bindi Pierce; close family friends, Todd Pierce and Brian James; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.