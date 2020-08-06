Foch, Jean R.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU - Jean R. Foch, 79, of Juneau, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation for Jean will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Brandt and Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Inurnment will be at Juneau City Cemetery.

Jean was born on March 10, 1941 at the Columbus Hospital to Roger and Ramona (Jorgensen) Martens. She attended Zion Lutheran School in Columbus during grade school and was a Horicon High School graduate. On May 20, 1961, Jean was united in marriage with Kenneth E. Foch at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. They were married for 57 years when Ken passed away in 2018. Jean was a homemaker and worked together with her husband Ken on the family farm for many years. She was a wonderful mother to her three children. She also worked for many years for Dodge County Human Services.

Jean was a faithful member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. She was an avid bowler and was also the treasurer for the Oak Lanes Ladies League for several years. Jean enjoyed baking, card playing, knitting, ceramics, card stamping and reading.