Foch, Jean R.

JUNEAU - Jean R. Foch, 79, of Juneau, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation for Jean will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Brandt and Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Inurnment will be at Juneau City Cemetery.
Jean was born on March 10, 1941 at the Columbus Hospital to Roger and Ramona (Jorgensen) Martens. She attended Zion Lutheran School in Columbus during grade school and was a Horicon High School graduate. On May 20, 1961, Jean was united in marriage with Kenneth E. Foch at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. They were married for 57 years when Ken passed away in 2018. Jean was a homemaker and worked together with her husband Ken on the family farm for many years. She was a wonderful mother to her three children. She also worked for many years for Dodge County Human Services.
Jean was a faithful member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau. She was an avid bowler and was also the treasurer for the Oak Lanes Ladies League for several years. Jean enjoyed baking, card playing, knitting, ceramics, card stamping and reading.
Jean is survived by her three children; Lori (Bill) Runke of Beaver Dam, Chelie (Tim) Pieper of Juneau and Neil (Jodi) Foch of Juneau, 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and her sister; Mary (Lee) Gygax of Lomira. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ken in 2018, in-laws: Emil and Anna Foch, and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Dorothy and Gilbert Korth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jean's name may be made to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau.
Jean's family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pastor Schupmann and Pastor Brandt for their visits and prayers. Also, special thanks to the wonderful staff of Rainbow Hospice for their care and compassion while caring for Jean. Your kindness will always be remembered.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KoepsellFH.com.
