Fochs, Hannelore

WISCONSIN DELLS - Hannelore Fochs, age 96, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Our House Senior Living Center in Wisconsin Dells.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hannelore was born Aug. 19, 1924, in Kellinghusen, Germany, the daughter of Hans and Dorathea (Moeller) Fochs. She moved to the Dells area in 1989 from Chicago. She loved puzzle books, going for cars rides and had an insatiable sweet tooth. Hannelore was spry and alert until her last days.

Hannelore is survived by her caretaker turned family member, Sharon Schwieger of Lake Delton and her children, Lori, Larry, Lisa, Billy, Melissa, Sheldon and their families; as well as her very special friends, David Giebel and Alva Smith and his family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Henry Kochanek; and her nephew, Henry Kochanek Jr.

Special thanks to the employees of Our House for taking such good care of Hannelore and treating her like family, especially Brittany and Karen.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements.

