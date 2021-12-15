Forbush, Doug Pat

BARABOO - Doug Pat Forbush, age 72, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at his home. Doug, son of Douglas and Ruth (Snyder) Forbush, was born May 14, 1949, in Milwaukee. He was a graduate of Menomonee Falls High School, Class of 1967. Doug furthered his education by obtaining a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Doug proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, having served for over 31 years in both Active Duty/Regular Army and the Reserves, with duty locations in Korea, Vietnam, and CONUS. He was employed by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 1985 until his retirement in 2005. On April 12, 2013, he was united in marriage to Marlene Stanley in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was a proud member of the VFW, American Legion, and National Rifle Association, life member. In his free time Doug enjoyed traveling both in the U.S. and worldwide, reading, guns and shooting, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He had a lifelong interest with continued activity in mathematics and was previously heavily involved in motorcycles and riding, as well as homebrewing.