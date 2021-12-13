Forbush, Doug Pat

BARABOO—Doug Pat Forbush, age 72, of Baraboo passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at his home. Doug, son of Douglas and Ruth (Snyder) Forbush was born May 14, 1949 in Milwaukee. He was a graduate of Menomonee Falls High School, class of 1967. Doug furthered his education by obtaining a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Doug proudly served his country in the United States Army; having served for over 31 years in both Active Duty/Regular Army and the Reserves with duty locations in Korea, Vietnam, and CONUS. He was employed by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 1985 until his retirement in 2005. On April 12, 2013 he was united in marriage to Marlene Stanley in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was a proud member of the VFW, American Legion, National Rifle Association, life member. In his free time Doug enjoyed traveling both in the US and worldwide, reading, guns and shooting, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He had a lifelong interest with continued activity in mathematics and was previously heavily involved in motorcycles and riding as well as homebrewing.