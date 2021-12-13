Forbush, Doug Pat,

BARABOO—Doug Pat Forbush, age 72, of Baraboo passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at his home. Doug, son of Douglas and Ruth (Snyder) Forbush was born May 14, 1949 in Milwaukee. He was a graduate of Menomonee Falls High School, class of 1967. Doug furthered his education by obtaining a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Doug proudly served his country in the United States Army; having served for over 31 years in both Active Duty/Regular Army and the Reserves with duty locations in Korea, Vietnam, and CONUS. He was employed by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 1985 until his retirement in 2005. On April 12, 2013 he was united in marriage to Marlene Stanley in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was a proud member of the VFW, American Legion, National Rifle Association, life member. In his free time Doug enjoyed traveling both in the US and worldwide, reading, guns and shooting, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He had a lifelong interest with continued activity in mathematics and was previously heavily involved in motorcycles and riding as well as homebrewing.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marlene; children, Douglas (Gina) Forbush, Dianne (Larry Battersby) Forbush; stepchildren, Christina (Gabriel) Bucio, William Humbles; six grandchildren and his sister, Helen (James) Thompson; the mother of his children, Vicki McGuire, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Harland (Janice) Smith.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME Home at 10 a.m. Visitation will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. as well as from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Monday. Burial will follow at the Oxford Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org).
