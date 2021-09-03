Forester, Marjorie Ann "Margie"

BRANDON - Marjorie Ann "Margie" Forester, 63, of Brandon, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at her home.
Margie was born May 1, 1958, the daughter of Russell George and Bernice Joan Solum Shoemaker. Margie graduated Waupun High School in 1976. On Oct. 29, 1994, she married Robert J. Forester. Margie worked at Shopko in Fond du Lac, Federal Mogul in Waupun, and most recently, ABC Supply in Fond du Lac. She was the foods leader for Brandon Tanger 4-H for 22 years. She loved gardening, canning, her children, her grandchildren, and family. Margie had a great love for Mountain Dew and Star Wars. She busted her butt her entire life. She was such a hard worker, always doing something.
Margie is survived by her daughters, Angee (Tim Jr.) Vanderhei of Cambria, Wis., Sandy (Bill) Rudoll of Oshkosh, Wis., and Rosie (Ben) Alsum of Cambria, Wis.; grandchildren, Alydia Vanderhei, Tim Vanderhei III, Anna Vanderhei, Emile Bradley, Callie Rudoll, Jaxon Rudoll, Brooks Alsum, and Jacob Alsum; siblings, Susan (Wayne) Hefner of Tennessee and Brian Shoemaker of Fairchild, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Sally Shoemaker of Beaver Dam, Wis., and Jackie Forester of Fond du Lac, Wis.; brother-in-law, Jim Forester of Fond du Lac, Wis.; mother-in-law, Connie Forester of Fond du Lac, Wis.; aunts, Jeane Bratzman of Marion, Wis., and Betty Solum of Kenosha, Wis.; and many other nieces and nephews.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2014; her parents; brother, Craig Shoemaker; brother-in-law, Jerry Forester; and sister-in-law, Sue Forester.
Funeral services for Margie Forester will be held Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fairwater, with Pastor Kimberly Stowell officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Fond du Lac. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
