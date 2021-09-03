Forester, Marjorie Ann "Margie"

Margie was born May 1, 1958, the daughter of Russell George and Bernice Joan Solum Shoemaker. Margie graduated Waupun High School in 1976. On Oct. 29, 1994, she married Robert J. Forester. Margie worked at Shopko in Fond du Lac, Federal Mogul in Waupun, and most recently, ABC Supply in Fond du Lac. She was the foods leader for Brandon Tanger 4-H for 22 years. She loved gardening, canning, her children, her grandchildren, and family. Margie had a great love for Mountain Dew and Star Wars. She busted her butt her entire life. She was such a hard worker, always doing something.