Forsythe, Judy Kay

NEW LISBON - Judy Kay Forsythe, age 74, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Mauston, Wis., on July 17, 1947, to Clarence and Ella (Tremain) Benson. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Forsythe in 1966 and had four children, Todd, Scott, William and Riley.

Judy enjoyed life to the fullest, spending time with family, children, grandchildren and many friends. Judy enjoyed playing cards, going to garage sales, dancing, horseshoe tournaments, and cooking wonderful meals for family get-togethers. Judy worked at Crest View Nursing Home and was loved by all the residents she came in contact with.

Judy is survived by her brothers, Donald Benson and Stanley (Ardith) Benson; sons, Todd (Paula) Forsythe, William (Nanette) Forsythe, Riley (Julie) Forsythe and Scott Forsythe; her grandchildren, Erica (Jay) Barrett, Jacob Forsythe and Marcus Forsythe; great-grandchildren, Grant, Mason and Karson Barrett; and her special friend, Gary Forsyth.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Emma; husband, Lloyd "Butch" Forsythe; and brothers, Delmar and Bobby Benson.

A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 11 at the NEW LISBON COMMUNITY CENTER, with a prayer service at 11 a.m. and celebration from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.