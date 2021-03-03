Foseid, Thomas "Tom"

BLACK EARTH - Thomas "Tom" Foseid, 73, passed peacefully in his sleep the evening of Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. His two daughters, Heather Foseid and Alexandra Bronander, as well as his loving life companion, LuAnn Foseid, were by his side, surrounded by love, warm memories and good stories being retold about his life. He was born Dec. 10, 1947, third eldest son of Dr Oscar and Mary Jane Foseid's nine children and known by all as one of the handsomely tall Foseid brothers in multiple swim clubs. He would then go on to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as a radio technician during the Vietnam War.

After the war and hitchhiking through Europe, our strong Marine returned home and went on to earn his degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, beginning a new adventure in his life. This is where he met his future wife, LuAnn. They created a beautiful life together, moving from Madison to Cross Plains to raise their two daughters. Tom was a craftsman, a scholar, a scientist, a painter, a lumberjack, a chef, a real renaissance man. He was the gold standard of the belief that when there was a job to be done, you stand up tall and do it. With the right tools, and a sharp pencil, you could teach yourself anything.