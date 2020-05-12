Foss, Genevieve Mae

LA CROSSE - Genevieve Mae Foss, 99, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020 in her home at Eagle Crest South. She was born October 8, 1920 to Samuel R. and Mabel (Thorne) Stone on the family farm in Jackson Township in Adams County, WI.
Her mother passed away in January 1927 when Genevieve was 7 years old. Several years later her father married Ella M. Ostby of Strongs Prairie (October 1932) in the Town of Quincy (Adams County).
Gen graduated high school in Adams Friendship (1939) and completed Waushara County Normal School (1944). She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Steven's Point State College (1964).
In 1943 she married Carmon Cole of Wisconsin Dells and moved to California as he was in the Navy. Carmon was killed during WWII. After returning to Wisconsin she worked as a secretary at the Kilbourn Coop where she met and married Levi Foss on February 23, 1946. They raised four boys; David (Susan), Richard (Marilyn), Charles Patrick, and Philip (Beth) in Wisconsin Dells.
Gen started teaching in a one room school house in the town of Quincy. As schools consolidated, she taught in Plainville, Briggsville, Lake Delton, and Wisconsin Dells. (1957-1985)
Genevieve was active in the Columbia County Homemakers, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 187, Friends of the Library, Dells Country Historical Society, Bethany Lutheran Church, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin Dells Lions Club, Wisconsin Dells Bicentennial Celebration, and La Crosse Lions Club. She was also our den mother in cub scouts. She regretted not learning to ride a bike. She loved coconut shrimp and ice cream. She enjoyed traveling, especially on eye care missions to Kenya, Dominican Republic and Peru.
She is survived by 4 sons; 2 daughters-in-law; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband's Carmon and Levi; daughter-in-law, Susan and great granddaughter, Jayden.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private burial service.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Willows, Eagle Crest South and hospice for their wonderful care.
Memorials may be given to Bethany Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Dells Library, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in La Crosse or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)