Foss, Genevieve Mae

LA CROSSE - Genevieve Mae Foss, 99, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020 in her home at Eagle Crest South. She was born October 8, 1920 to Samuel R. and Mabel (Thorne) Stone on the family farm in Jackson Township in Adams County, WI.

Her mother passed away in January 1927 when Genevieve was 7 years old. Several years later her father married Ella M. Ostby of Strongs Prairie (October 1932) in the Town of Quincy (Adams County).

Gen graduated high school in Adams Friendship (1939) and completed Waushara County Normal School (1944). She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Steven's Point State College (1964).

In 1943 she married Carmon Cole of Wisconsin Dells and moved to California as he was in the Navy. Carmon was killed during WWII. After returning to Wisconsin she worked as a secretary at the Kilbourn Coop where she met and married Levi Foss on February 23, 1946. They raised four boys; David (Susan), Richard (Marilyn), Charles Patrick, and Philip (Beth) in Wisconsin Dells.

Gen started teaching in a one room school house in the town of Quincy. As schools consolidated, she taught in Plainville, Briggsville, Lake Delton, and Wisconsin Dells. (1957-1985)