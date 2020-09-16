Foster, Mary Ann

PORTAGE/WISCONSIN DELLS - Mary Ann Foster, age 80, of Portage, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at The Rivers.
Mary Ann was born on Oct. 3, 1939, in Ida Grove, Iowa, the daughter of Royal and Betty (Nellist) Miller.
She married Ronald V. Foster on May 6, 1957, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2005. Mary Ann enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, watching movies, and especially loved listening to Elvis.
She is survived by her daughters, Lora Foster and Kristine (Shawn) Shier; her grandchildren, Jessica Kranz, Klarissa, Kody and Shayla Shier, Britny and David Foster, Harmony Schuster and Angel Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Zoey, Peyton, KJ and James; her daughter-in-law, Bobbie Foster; her sister and brothers, Rebecca Peters, Roger Miller and Rolla (Jeanine) Miller; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald; her sons, Ronald Jr. and David; and her siblings, Joann, Mavis, Jessie and LeRoy.
Private family funeral services will be at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
