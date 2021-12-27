Fougere, Alain

HORICON - Alain Fougere was born in Paris, France, on Dec. 14, 1937. He came to the U.S. after the war with his mother and step-father, at 17 years of age. He worked as a courier on a bike, having a great sense of direction, in New York City. He became a gifted photographer, taught by his step-father. Later he was employed as a photo finisher, working computer programs for the machines and building photo developing systems. He did many wedding and special occasion photos. His photo finishing business brought him to Wisconsin. He resided in Hustisford with his wife, Maggie, until she preceded him in death in 2000.

After retirement he did much volunteer work for Dodge County Special Olympics and ARC Dodge County. He was helper, companion, travel buddy and life partner to Dona Fritzel from 2007 to the present. They shared many travels to Ireland, Panama, Alaska and Hawaii, as well as three trips back to France to visit family. Also enjoyed were many domestic tours by bus, plane and train.

He was preceded in death by his only sister, Danielle; and wife, Maggie. He is survived by Dona Fritzel and her children, Megan Fritzel of Waupun and Jennifer (Patrick) Schilcher of Appleton, and also step-grandchildren in Texas and many nieces and nephews.