Fox, Colleen

Colleen Ann Fox was born March 16, 1948, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of Theodore Joseph and Agnes Kathryn Wrzesinski. She attended the University of Wisconsin, receiving a Bachelor's degree in English. Soon after, she would meet Edward Fox, the man who was to become her husband and best friend for the next 47 years. The two married on Oct. 16, 1971 at St. Cecilia's in Wisconsin Dells. The couple had three children: Kathryn, Jonathan, and Elizabeth, while living in several cities is Illinois and Wisconsin. In the summer of 1996, Ed and Colleen moved to Wisconsin Dells with their youngest, Liz. Over the next 22 years, Colleen and her family would become a beloved part of the Wisconsin Dells community. Colleen was very active in her garden, eventually becoming a Master Gardener, and her garden came to be known as one of the most beautiful in town. Alongside her husband, she provided much needed support to the Harold B. Larkin Post #187 of the American Legion, serving in the Auxiliary, even creating a fundraising cookbook, filled with local favorite recipes. Wherever you happened to meet Colleen, you could always count on being greeted with a big welcoming smile and a cheerful hello.