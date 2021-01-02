Fox, John Richard "Jack" Sr.

BARABOO - John Richard "Jack" Fox Sr., age 76, passed away Dec. 21, 2020, in Baraboo, Wis., after a brief illness.

He was born Aug. 12, 1944, in Baraboo, to Benjamin and Margaret Fox.

Jack married Donna Lange on Nov. 23, 1963, in Baraboo.

Jack worked for Co-Op in Baraboo in various capacities for over 30 years. His hobbies included camping, fishing, racing and woodworking.

Jack is survived by his wife, Donna; son, John (Meeghan); son-in-law, Jason; grandchildren, Hannah, Kali and Dallas; and great-grandchildren, Rayna, John and Ella. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and close friends, George Martin, Jim Lynch and Mike Ross.

Jack was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Dawn; half-brothers, Bob and Bill Brewer; daughter-in-law, Teri Fox; and special sister-in-law, Diane Christian.

A memorial with family and close friends will be held at a later date.

Jack gained many friends over the years and was always willing to help when needed. He was a man with a strong work ethic and was devoted to his family. He will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at SSM St. Clare Hospital (especially nurses Sandy, Theresa and Tracy) for your compassionate care. Extended thanks to Dr. Trotter for his care of Jack over the years.