Frances Doris Mae Porter

Jan. 18, 1928—Dec. 4, 2022

FOND DU LAC—Frances “Fran” Porter, 94 years young, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Fran was born January 18, 1928 in Butternut, WI to Albert and Anna Furhman. She graduated from high school in Butternut in 1946 and married Herbert Pichler in 1947. Together they had five children. Divorced in 1968, Fran went on to marry Sam Golz, Clare Kashub, and Merlin Porter, having survived each of them in succession.

Fran had a storied working career as homemaker, factory worker, waitress, hostess, and co-owner of several taverns and supper clubs. She worked for the Rio Union Co-Op for many years in accounting and also for the village of Rio as Clerk. Fran loved her time with family, occasional casino visits, craftwork, and playing cards and board games. She was a member of the Living Gospel Church in Rio.

Fran is survived by her children: Duane (Karen), Gary, Randy (Judy), Terry (Alice), and Dawn (Neil); twelve stepchildren; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. She was dearly loved by family and all that knew her in the community.

No services are planned in accordance with her last wishes. The family wishes to extend thanks to the Pardeeville EMS, the staff of SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, and the staff of Hospice Home of Hope for their loving care.

Memorial donations are requested to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Fran’s name.

