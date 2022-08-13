Sept. 8, 1931—Aug. 10, 2022

BARABOO—Frances “Fran/Frannie” Copps, age 90, of Baraboo, peacefully passed away early morning of Tuesday, August 10, 2022. Fran was born on September 8, 1931 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Paul and Sarah (Perrone) Morrow.

Fran lived a life well lived. As a child she lived with her family in Louisiana before returning to the Chicago area where she married and had two children.

After working at both for Zurich Insurance and Xerox, she moved to California for a brief time to live with her son. In the early 80’s she moved to Lake Delton, WI to be close to her sister Ann who kept Fran’s social calendar full.

Fran was able to pass along her strong, positive and resilient outlook of life to her friends after surviving difficult hardships in her earlier years with losing siblings, her husband and two sons. Fran was always up for going out to eat, enjoyed a Margarita and if a game of Bingo or cards was included she was very happy.

Fran is survived by her nephew Sam Maddie (Kathy); niece Lisa McClanahan (Joey); and life long friends Dee Mangia who she met on a job interview over 70 years ago; Galyn Sweeney who was her son’s (Donny) first girlfriend and Fran quickly adopted as her daughter-in-law. Fran had many special friends, those to highlight include Jodi Bieng who was her bingo partner and Deb Polubinsky who she enjoyed sharing storied with over Mexican Food and Margaritas. Fran was surrounded on her last days by a circle of friends who cared for her deeply. Fran was preceded in death by her parents; husband(Burdett); two sons (Donald and Gregory); four sisters and brother.

An informal gathering to share stories and fond memories of Fran will be held on September 5, 2022 at the Rivers Edge Restaurant in Wisconsin Dells from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. A special Thank you to Agrace Hospice of Baraboo who gave Fran 18 months of companionship and angelic care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to to St. Jude Children’s Hospital; St. Joseph Catholic Parish-Baraboo or Sauk County Humane Society.