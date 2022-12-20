March 8, 1936—Dec. 10, 2022

COLUMBUS—Frances M. DeMars, 86, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Columbus Health and Rehab.

She was born March 8, 1936 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Frank and Magdalen (Landwehr) Pallow. Frances attended Technical High School in St. Cloud.

She was united in marriage to Donald DeMars October 4, 1958 in Madison. She worked for a school district in Poynette, cleaning and cooking in addition to working at Cardinal Country Daycare. She also lived in Arizona for many years

Survivors include two sons: Michael (Susan) Bender of Rio and Steven (Marcia) DeMars of Harmony Grove, WI; daughter, Jo Marie (Donald) Johnson of Columbus; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, John “Jack” Pallow of MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald; brothers: Richard Pallow, William Pallow, and R. James Pallow; sisters: Bernie Schuster and Marjorie Brandenburg; sister-in-law, Judith Parson, and brothers-in-law: Gayle Parsons and Richard DeMars.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at HIllside Cemetery in Poynette. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.