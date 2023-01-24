Feb. 2, 1960—Jan. 17, 2023

Francine Galdi, age 62, passed away peacefully at home on January 17, 2023 with her husband, Bob, at her side.

Francine was born February 2, 1960 to Joseph Leonard Cranney and Marilyn Ilena (Staub) Cranney in Philadelphia, PA. She was the fourth of six children. Her family relocated to Bucks County, PA when she was three-years-old. She graduated from Archbishop Wood Catholic High School in 1978.

She studied Business Administration at Delaware Valley College, and while attending college she met her husband, Robert. They married on December 19, 1981 and moved to Lancaster County, PA. They were blessed with two children, Eric Michael and Sarah Anne during the first five years of marriage.

The family relocated to a dairy farm in rural Fond du Lac, WI in March 1991. In addition to raising children and dairying, she was employed off the farm. She worked as an Accountant for Alto Dairy Cooperative (1992-2001), Park Cheese (2001-2013), National Farmers Organization (2013-2017) and Dairy.com (2017 to until her death).

She volunteered time to many organizations throughout her life. She was a 4-H leader, Fond du Lac County Junior Holstein Advisor and Church Council member for many years.

Francine enjoyed cooking; especially baking. In recent years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband to the East Coast.

Francine is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Galdi; and her son, Eric (Amy) Galdi; and their children: Kameron and Kade; and her daughter, Sarah (Andrew) Lenkaitis; and their children: Lucas and Norah; four siblings: Kathy (Steve) Tuffner, Loretta Rockel, Jeanne (Steve) Boehmer, Ray Cranney; brothers-in-law: Charles Galdi and Andrew Galdi; and a sister-in-law, Angela (Lee) Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, Joseph Cranney.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waupun. Burial will follow at Union Prairie Cemetery in the Town of Metomen. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Werner Harmsen Funeral in Waupun from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider honoring her memory with a donation to the Fond du Lac County 4-H Foundation or the SightLife Mission Advancement.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.