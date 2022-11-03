June 18, 1947– Oct. 28, 2022

STOUGHTON – Francis A. "Fran" Kopf, age 75, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, from Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS/AML). He was born on June 18, 1947, in Baraboo, the son of Raymond and Josephine (Schara) Kopf.

After graduating from Baraboo High School in 1965, Fran enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966 and served in Vietnam until 1968. He was a Tank Commander for Bravo Company 1st Marine Division. Fran married the love of his life, Billi Patten, in April of 1969. Together they had two children, Bobbi and Rick. After completion of a carpenter apprenticeship, Fran worked for Anthony Grignano Company, CCI, and finally, Tri North Builders of Madison, retiring in 2005.

When Bobbi and Rick were kids, Fran showed immense pride in supporting them by traveling with the Drum Corps and coaching Stoughton Youth Hockey. He loved his family and spending time with them every way he could. Fran enjoyed boating, making many trips out west to his favorite place, Glacier National Park, and deer hunting at the family deer camp in Baraboo.

Fran is survived by his wife, Billi Kopf; daughter, Bobbi Babcock; son, Rick (Tricia) Kopf; grandchildren: Connor, Cassandra and Cameron Babcock and Savannah, Malori and Finnley Kopf; honorary grandchildren: Arianna, Ethan and Jacob Ebert; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, LaVon Astle; brothers: Everett and Duane Kopf; nieces: Sandy Marselle and Stacey Goodwin; and nephew, David Yockey.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N., from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Military honors will take place at 4:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank Dr. Shannon O'Mahar, the SSM Oncology Lab, the SSM Infusion staff and SSM Hospital nurses for their help, support and compassion for the care they provided to Fran and his family. Fran would remark, the infusion team made him feel like "Norm!" from Cheers because they were so welcoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Francis Kopf's name to the mds-foundation.org. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590