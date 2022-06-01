May 4, 1950—May 27, 2022

BURNETT—Francis “Cisco” Oechsner Jr., 72, of Burnett, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison.

Francis was born the son of Francis and Mary Lou (Weber) Oechner Sr. on May 4, 1950, in Beaver Dam. He was a 1968 graduate of Horicon High School. Cisco was married to Sallie Puetz on April 11, 1981, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon. He ran Marshland Cleaners for 47 years. He was a chef at Flyway Supper Club. He ran Cisco’s Caboose and West Wing Saloon.

Cisco was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waupun. He was a member of the Atwater Conservation Club, Pheasants Forever, and Ducks Unlimited. Cisco had a love of birds and raised pheasants for Wings Over Wisconsin. He enjoyed hunting especially birds and deer. Cisco was a Packers, Brewers, and Badger fan.

Cisco is survived by his wife, Sallie of Burnett; his children: Stephanie Oechsner of Fond du Lac and Brandon (Mark Lein) Oechsner of DePerre; his siblings: Mike (Sherry) Oechsner of Waupun, Shirley Stanul of Mauston, Pete (Susan) Oechsner of Horicon, Dan (Susan) Oechsner of Waupun, Sharon (Wayne Martin) Oechsner of Horicon, Sheila (Donald) Davidson of Horicon, Shelly Cundy of Horicon, and Barry Oechsner of Horicon; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waupun on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. John Radetski officiating. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon at a later date.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.