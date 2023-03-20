June 16, 1946—March 9, 2023

SAN JACINTO, CA—Francis (Potchie) Kreuziger of San Jacinto, CA formerly of Huntington, TN passed away, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

A private goodbye was held on March 11th at Dearly Beloved Mortuary Services in Hemet, CA with his three children.

Francis was born June 16, 1946 in Beaver Dam, Wi to Ben and Gertrude (Vivoda) Kreuziger. He was one of fifteen children.

He was drafted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam War. He then became a retired truck driver of 45 years. He not only married his wife, Sharon Kreuziger once, but twice in his lifetime.

He is survived by his three children: Rob Kreuziger of Wesley Chapel, FL; Brian Kreuziger of San Jacinto, CA; and Kelly Harden of Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Eight grandchildren: Kathryn Kreuziger, John Michael (Jessica) Harden, Ethan Kreuziger, Zachary (Alayna) Harden, Caitlin Kreuziger, Aiden Kreuziger, Natalie Kreuziger and Owen Kreuziger.

Four great-grandchildren: EverLee Harden, Paisley Harden, Sleightyn Harden and baby boy Harden on the way.

Sisters: Marion Seiler, Barbara Kohn and Donna France.

Brothers: Donald Kreuziger, Raymond Kreuziger and Steve Kreuziger.

Many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sharon Kreuziger. Sisters: Karen Allen, Geraldine Schuman, Silvajean Kreuziger and Dorothy Weber. Brothers: Kenny Kreuziger, Paul Kreuziger, Robert Kreuziger and Earl Kreuziger. And many brother and sister in laws.

A celebration of his life will be held the weekend of his birthday on June 16th, 2023 in Wisconsin to honor his years and celebrate his Father’s Day one more time. Place to be determined.