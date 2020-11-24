Francois, Joan Marie

BARABOO - Joan Marie Francois passed away early Nov. 23, 2020, into the presence of her Savior. Joan was a lifelong resident of Baraboo. She was born Feb. 22, 1934, to parents Ervin and Nellie Luetkens (Seamans). She attended Baraboo Schools and graduated in 1952. On July 5, 1952, she married the man of her dreams, Wayne, whom she met at a high school dance. They were married for 68 years. They resided in Delton Township on a small farm since 1955, until she and Wayne moved to Oak Park Place in February 2020. During those years she worked for Bell Telephone, starting as a switchboard operator in the Baraboo office at age 17, and retiring in 1985.

Joan did amazing hand crafts, particularly sewing, knitting, cross-stitch and whatever caught her fancy, for which she won many blue ribbons at the Sauk County Fair. After retirement, Wayne and Joan traveled the world and throughout all 50 U.S. states. She found time to volunteer for Dorca's at Walnut Hill Bible Church, Telephone Pioneers and the St. Clare Auxiliary. She shared fellowship with the believers at Walnut Hill Bible Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Melvin and David Luetkens.