BEAVER DAM / RACINE - Frank B. Garniss, 74, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Racine, passed away, suddenly of natural causes, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home on Lost Lake.
Frank will be deeply missed by his wife, Jayne; his daughters, Heather (Dale) Klein of Racine and Crystal (Anand) Patel of Verona; and his five grandchildren, Emma Horvath, Tristan Horvath, Aidan Klein, Will Patel and Avery Patel.
No formal funeral services for Frank will be held. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)