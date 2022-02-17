Frank D. Ristck, Jr.

NECEDAH—Frank D. Ristick Jr., age 56, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He was born on October 3, 1965 in Pittsburgh, PA to Barbara Jean Ristick. Frank and Kimberly enjoyed over 40 years together and were united in marriage on April 20, 1991.

Frank owned and operated his family business, AMR Heating & Air for 25 years and then moved on to mechanical maintenance for Mile Bluff hospital in Mauston, WI. More than anything, Frank enjoyed the time he spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and all that knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly Ristick; children, Alex (Pamela) Ristick, Aaron Ristick, Amanda (Matt) Sleva, and Aric Ristick; his four grandchildren, Skylar, Lexi, David, and Aiden; his mother, Barbara; brother, Kenny (Paula) Ristick; sisters, Linda (Steve) Ziemer, and Lori (Lance) Ristick; uncle, Gabe (Darlene) Magro; nephew, Andrew Ziemer; nieces, Ashley Ristick and Nicole Ristick; mother in law, Linda Silva; father in law, Forrest (Sally) Stob; special cousins, Karen, Mikey, and Jimmy along with other relatives and friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gabriel Magro Sr. and Francis Jean.

A Celebration of Frank’s Life will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Woodbine Inn Supper Club In Necedah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.