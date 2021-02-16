 Skip to main content
Frank, Debra J.
Frank, Debra J.

COLUMBUS - Debra J. Frank, age 64, of Columbus, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital, after a courageous battle with leukemia.

Debra will be inurned in the spring at Bethany Cemetery in the Town of Calamus, Dodge County, Wis.

Debra was born on March 19, 1956, in Beaver Dam to James and Sylvia (Mundt) Martin. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. On July 21, 1972, she married James Frank at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. They raised two daughters together. Debra and James later purchased land in the Town of Calamus, where they built their forever home. Debra worked for many years at Chase Bank and quickly became everyone's favorite teller. She always enjoyed spending time with friends. Debra enjoyed traveling, especially with her family. Her greatest joy were her three grandsons, which she referred to as "her boys."

Debra is survived by her husband, James of Columbus; children, Cathryn (Jay) Bosch of Beaver Dam and Rebecca (Tad) Bruckner of Madison; grandchildren, Mitchell and Miles Bosch and Clayton (Elizabeth) Frank, all of Beaver Dam; brothers, Gregory Martin (Robin) of New Jersey and Wayne Martin (Sharon) of Horicon; other relatives and so many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, David and Dean Martin.

Memorials may be made in Debra J. Frank's name to Dodge County Humane Society.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.

Frank, Debra J.

Debra J. Frank

