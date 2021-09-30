Frank, Faith A.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Faith A. Frank, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services for Faith will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at RITCHAY FUNERAL HOME in Wisconsin Rapids. The Rev. Josh Pegram will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday morning at the funeral home from 9 a.m.–10 a.m. Burial will take place at the North Freedom Cemetery near Baraboo, Wis., following the funeral service.

Faith was born on Dec. 18, 1930, in North Freedom, Wis., to the late Quentin and Alice (Bender) Ziemke. She graduated from Baraboo High School and would go on to work for Gross Common Carrier and Members Advantage Credit Union. Faith married Beauford Frank on May 30, 1952, at First Methodist Church in Baraboo. They were married for 51 years; he preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 2003.

Faith cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and family gatherings were what she enjoyed more than anything. Her special recipe of homemade doughnuts will be remembered most by family. She was devoted to her faith. Faith enjoyed playing Bunco and Friday morning coffee with friends. Her travels took her to many places, enjoying the theatre, boat excursions, and sightseeing.