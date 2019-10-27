PORTAGE - Frank L. Bottoni, age 93, of Portage, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Tivoli in Portage.
Frank was born in Milwaukee on March 29, 1926, to Frank and Arabella (Seims) Bottoni. He served his country in the Army during World War II, and spent 40 years on the Milwaukee Road and Canadian Pacific, retiring in 1987. Frank married Maealine Mauthe in 1980. They combined their families of children; Frank’s Robert, Jim, Michael, Carol, Jerry, Patricia, Karen, Susan and Cathy; Maealine’s Stuart and Nancy. They have 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Annabelle; his son, James, and his grandson, Anthony.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Pastor Jeremy Edmondson, Pastor Steve Corbett and Chuck Ness officiating. Inurnment, with military honors, will be held and announced at a later date in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Union Grove. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage with an Elk’s BPOE Lodge #675 commemoration held at 5 p.m., visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in Frank’s memory.
The family wishes to extend gratitude to Dr. Brenda Blohm and the staff at Tivoli.
