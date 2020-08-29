Frank, Lillie J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURNETT - Lillie J. Frank, 89, of Burnett passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Lillie will take place on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton.

Lillie was born the daughter of George and Josephine (Grey) Secoy on July 22, 1931 in Kilborn, Wis. On Dec. 27, 1947 she was united in marriage with Milton W. Frank in Portage. Lillie was employed by Abbots Laboratory in Chicago, Waupun Shoe Factory and area canning factories. She enjoyed cooking, baking and canning. Lillie also enjoyed gardening, embroidering, making homemade wine, reading out of the dictionary. Lillie and Milton would socialize and go hunting with Hank Aaron, Eddie Matthews and other Milwaukee Braves players.