WISCONSIN DELLS—Frank Patzka, age 78, of rural Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at his residence.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Conway Picha Funeral Home, 450 County Highway HH, Lyndon Station.

Frank was born October 27, 1943, in Cicero, IL, the son of Frank and Betty (Puthoff) Patzka.

Frank is survived by four children: a daughter, Jill (Omero) Ochoa; sons: Frank (Laura) Patzka, Timothy Patzka, and Adam Patzka; a sister, Pamela (Larry) Hammond; sister-in-law, Kathy Patzka; eight cherished grandchildren; and his adored ten great-grandchildren, whom he spent joy-filled hours driving around on tractor rides. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Curtis Patzka.

Frank spent many years as a baker, became a welder, retired from Caterpillar Tractor, and was a proud UAW member. He was a graduate of Plainfield Highschool in Plainfield, IL.

Frank enjoyed a quiet life of fishing and hunting. He loved to watch the deer in his yard and joke with neighbors over a cup of coffee. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

