NECEDAH—Frank R. Bezemek, age 88, of Necedah died on Wednesday November 9, 2022, at his home. Frank was the son of Frank Vanwick and Marie Bezemek and was born on March 10, 1934, in the Town of Clearfield in Juneau County.

Frank was adopted and raised in the Necedah area by his grandparents Thomas and Rose Bezemek. He graduated from Necedah High School as Salutatorian in 1953.

Frank was united in marriage to Sandra T. Borths on June 16, 1962, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah, WI.

Frank enjoyed hunting deer, going fishing, watching the Green Bay Packers, and the Milwaukee Brewers. He loved to play Polka music on his accordion and to dance to Polka music with his wife Sandy.

Frank is survived by his wife Sandy of Necedah; three sons: Carl (Jill) of Necedah, Bob (Kim) of Onalaska, WI, and John (Tamria) of Necedah; by his five grandchildren: Steve (Tempest) Bezemek, Adam (Katie) Bezemek, Jordan Bezemek, and Tara (Bobby) Pangborn, Nick (Monica) Erdman; by seven great-grandchildren: Adelaide, Sebastian, Harlow, Payten, Amelia, Carson, and Desiree; by his sister, Marion (Lloyd) Andrews of NE; and several cousins. Frank was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, his brothers George, Bill, Jim and Dale, and a sister Betty.

A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2001 S. Main St., Necedah, WI. Relatives and friends were invited to a visitation on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. time of service at the church. Burial will take place in the Bay View Cemetery.

