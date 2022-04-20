 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frank R. Krause

Nov. 16, 1953—April 7, 2022

PORTAGE—Frank R. Krause, age 68, of Portage, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital.

Frank was born on November 16, 1953, in Portage, the son of Frank and Mary (Allen) Krause.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date and a complete obituary will be published at that time.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

