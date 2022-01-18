Frank, Ralph

PLAIN—Ralph Frank died on Jan. 15, 2022, at Sauk Prairie Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by his wife and family. He was a young 90 years old, born March 8, 1931, to Otto and Anna Frank. He was the last surviving family member, having been predeceased by siblings and their spouses, Agatha (John) Gevelinger, Ruth (Mike) Pulvemacher, Mary (Alfred) Alt, Edward (Rita) Frank, Francis (Phyllis) Frank, Gertrude (Eugene) Miller, Mildred (Edward) Miller; and infant sister, Margaret Frank. He is survived by sister-in-law; John’s wife, Carolyn Frank; a myriad of nieces and nephews, many of whom considered him more friend and father figure than uncle, and a million friends. He proudly served in the United States Navy. He married Irene Ederer on the opening day of deer hunting season, Nov. 21, 1959. Together he and his “dear” operated a successful farm in Wilson Creek, working and living among the finest neighbors anyone could ask for. They raised their children, Laura (Al) Stanek, Lynn (Jeff) Foster, Brian (Jodi) Frank, and Karin (Dan) Feick in a love filled home, teaching and leading by examples in honesty, integrity, friendship, hard work, volunteerism, faith and perseverance, and to always make the best of every situation. These lessons carry forward to two more generations that adored him, Rachel (Bryan) Bee, children Alayna and Payton, Ryan (Mandy Ertz) Stanek, children Harper and Renly, Matt (Veronica) Foster, children Harlee and Piper, Tiffany (Cal) Getschmann, children Kaelynn and Crew, Nathan (Megan) Frank, children Eleanor, Easton and one on the way, Brittney (Marc) Mitchell, children Foster and Avery, and Paige and Megan Feick. Upon retiring from the farm, Dad continued to work with Brian, grew an annual garden of goodness he loved to share, and drove a school bus route, gaining him many additional “family” members over the years. He and mom enjoyed bus trips, travel with friends, Brewers games, card clubs, helping at church and school, getting together with neighbors, family and friends, anything that involved having a good time among good people. Dad was softspoken and mild in demeanor, but his words and actions were far reaching. He would want little fuss made over his passing, nor a lengthy list made of his life accomplishments, though they were many. The greatest of these he would want acknowledged would be the pride and joy he and mom shared in their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and the cherished memories of good times spent together over the years. Our family would like nothing better than to make a big fuss and acknowledge all that was good, kind, and amazing about this wonderful man. But sometime there are simply not the right words, not enough words, to honor a life so well lived and a man so loved. The outpouring of condolences to our family, accompanied by memories of time spent with Dad, a kindness he showed, a hurt he healed, a helping hand offered tells us that there is no need to write it down. If you were lucky enough to know Ralph Frank, you have shared that you have your own memories, you already know who he was, what he stood for, and what he meant to you. That brings us immense pride, comfort, and peace. We would like to thank all the health care professional who have treated our dad and our family over the years with the greatest of care and kindness, giving us the gift of many happy bonus years with him. God bless you all. Special gratitude to the angels at Sauk Prairie Hospital who spent the final days with us. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to be allocated to local health care entities or a charity of your choice. A celebration of life for Ralph Frank will be held at a later date. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.