Frank, Sr. Daryl W.

COLUMBUS—Daryl W. Frank Sr., age 78, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2021 at Randolph Health Services.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1943, the son of George & Emma Frank Nee (Nehmer) in Columbus. Daryl attended Columbus High School followed by service in the U.S. Air Force. He then began a career of custodial maintenance at Wisconsin State Government facilities in Fond du Lac, Hartford, Ripon, Madison and Waupun.

Daryl and his wife Diane have been to devoted to their farm “Nature’s Paradise” for many years where they raise Dexter cattle, horses and too many chickens to count. Daryl was happy giving sleigh and carriage rides pulled by his beloved horses’ Caesar and Sheik. Caesar, his first horse and Daryl were inseparable companions competing in many horse shows and participating in parades and trail rides with friends.

Daryl is survived by his loving wife, Diane Mills-Frank; his children (with previous wife), Anne Peterson, Christina Frank, Victoria Frank, and Daryl Frank Jr.; grandchildren; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gordon Frank; sister, Sharon Frank; and other relatives.

The family is grateful for services recently provided by the VA Hospital, Randolph Health Services and hospice.