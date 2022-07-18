Frank W. Morton

July 20, 1946 - June 19, 2022
Frank William Morton died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Virginia.
He was born July 20, 1946, in Baraboo, WI, to Edwin A. and Lucile (Dunlap) Morton. After receiving a degree in business from the UW-Madison, he served in the U. S. Army in Korea. Following his military service, he moved to Georgia and began a long career with Southern Bell Telephone Company. He was transferred to the Washington, D. C. area and remained there after retiring in 1996. Following his retirement, he spent many years researching and recording family history and visits from his loved ones. He loved his family above all, happily welcoming and entertaining all who were lucky enough to visit him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Lucile Morton; sister, Patricia Anderson; brothers-in-law: Orrin (Andy) Anderson and Robert Amundson; and nephew, Mark Anderson.
Frank was a devoted son, cherished younger brother and a loving uncle. He will be greatly missed by his surviving sister, Jane Amundson; nieces and nephews; and many grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
