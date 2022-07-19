Frank W. Morton

He was born July 20, 1946, in Baraboo, WI, to Edwin A. and Lucile (Dunlap) Morton. After receiving a degree in business from the UW-Madison, he served in the U. S. Army in Korea. Following his military service, he moved to Georgia and began a long career with Southern Bell Telephone Company. He was transferred to the Washington, D. C. area and remained there after retiring in 1996. Following his retirement, he spent many years researching and recording family history and visits from his loved ones. He loved his family above all, happily welcoming and entertaining all who were lucky enough to visit him.