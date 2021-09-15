Franke, Barbara J.

BEAVER DAM - Mrs. Barbara Jean (Page) Franke, of Beaver Dam, beloved wife of Armand Franke, peacefully passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 70.

Barbara was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., on Dec. 16, 1950, to Morris and Luella Page. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School and married Armand Franke in 1970. After their wedding they were deployed to Frankfurt, Germany, where they lived for several years. Throughout her life as an Army wife, they were stationed in Atlanta, South Carolina and Mainz, Germany. Barbara very much enjoyed her travels that came along with military life. In 1983 they settled back in Beaver Dam to be with their families after retirement.

Barbara enjoyed helping others the most, sacrificing everything she could for her family. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren; they were her true pride and joy. She was a talented seamstress and had a niche for decorating. Her favorite hobbies were playing bingo and cards, especially euchre, and she was often known for her Tricks and Trumps. Barbara was so much to so many and will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends.