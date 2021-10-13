Franke, John H.

JUNEAU - John H. Franke, 54, of Juneau, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

A visitation for John will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. until noon at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Brown's Corner. A funeral service will begin at noon, with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Brown's Corner Cemetery.

John was born on April 10, 1967, the son of Harold and Marion (Dewitz) Franke in Beaver Dam. He was a 1988 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. He was employed at Green Valley Enterprises in Beaver Dam.

John was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Brown's Corner and St. John's dartball league. He enjoyed competing with Special Olympics in bowling, sports, NASCAR and racing with his family.

John will be deeply missed by his sisters and brothers, Bonnie (John Vetta) Mengel, Ken Franke, both of Horicon, Tom (Karen Feucht) Franke of Lomira, Tammy (Steve) Blexrude and Jim (Patty) Franke, both of Horicon. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Diane, in 1966; and his brother, Dan, in 2012.

The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.