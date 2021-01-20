Franke, Orphy A.

BARABOO - Orphy A. Franke, age 91, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at St. Clare Meadows. Orphy, daughter of Edward and Wilehemnia (Kosch) Ziech, was born May 10, 1929, in Reedsburg. On April 14, 1956, she was united in marriage to Everett A. Franke in Mauston; he preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 2000. Orphy was a farmer's wife, taking care of the home, helping with the land and raising their children. She was a longtime member of Walnut Hill Bible Church and enjoyed attending church services and activities. Orphy will be remembered by her family for always helping others.

Survivors include her children, Louann (Scott) Jones and Gerald E. (Annette) Franke; one grandchild; and her sister, Virginia Daniels; as well as other relatives and friends, including her four legged grand-kitty, Tiki.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett; her brothers, Melvin and Arley Ziech; and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Daniels.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Walnut Hill Bible Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sauk County Humane Society or an animal rescue of your choice. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.