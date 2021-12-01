Franke, Otis Ray

If you asked people who Otis Franke was to them, they'd all give you a different answer. He was a Mason of the George B. Wheeler Lodge 351. He was a veteran and a member of the VFW 53 and American Legion. He was a "migrant worker," who'd start picking strawberries in June and finish with apples in October. He organized a group who sold produce at the Eau Claire Farmer's Market and donated the proceeds to the Community Table, where he also volunteered to cook. He was a Shriner, member of the Sunrise Exchange Club, member of the Optimist Club, member of the First Baptist Church, and later in life a member of the Saving Grace Lutheran Church. He was a volunteer greeter and part of the Step Force at Luther/Mayo Hospital. He was a cook who organized and served chili feeds for the Masonic fundraisers and the B&B Electric staff. He was a mentor to young adults for SCORE. He was a hunter, fisherman, and golfer; a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. The list goes on and on. He was an inspiration to all, a friend to many, and a burden to none. He made more memories than his mind could hold and left a lasting impression on all who knew him. He was loved and will be greatly missed.