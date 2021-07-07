Franke, Ruth (Pfaff)

POWELL, Tenn. – Ruth (Pfaff) Franke died Dec. 15, 2020, at Maple Court Nursing Home in Powell, Tenn., from the COVID-19 virus.

The funeral was held at All Saints Catholic Church in Knoxville on Dec. 23, 2020.

Her ashes are being buried July 9 in ST. PATRICK'S CEMETERY in Mauston. The service starts at 10:30 a.m. Father John Potaczek will preside.

Ruth was a kind and thoughtful wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Darrell; four children, Theresa, Thomas, Timothy and Todd (Michelle); and grandchildren, Tiffany, Selina, Jacob, Megan, and Gregory and Grant Franklin.

Ruth worked with the Girl Scouts, taught religion classes and when the kids were grown, she worked 21 years for JC Penney in Madison.

Her first job during high school was babysitting Tom and David Laridaen in Mauston.

She attended Madonna High School (Class of 1960).