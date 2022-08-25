Franklin Kiekhaefer, Sr.

Nov. 10 1932—Aug. 13, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Franklin “Frank” Berthold Kiekhaefer Sr., age 89, of Beaver Dam, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully into heaven on August 13, 2022, at his home.

Frank was born to Berthold Kiekhaefer and Verna (Schoeffel) Kiekhaefer on November 10, 1932. He was raised on the Kiekhaefer farm in the Township of Oak Grove.

Frank was married to Correen (Alderden) Kiekhaefer on November 5, 1955, for over 65 years. She preceded him in death on December 2, 2020.

Frank was also preceded in death by his sisters; Helen, Adeline, and Shirley; and brother Merlin “Pete”.

Frank proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953-1955.

Frank was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive husband and father. His strong work ethic was the foundation of his family, that he taught through his guidance and knowledge. Frank was known to be generous with all that God had gifted him, his time, wisdom, and sense of humor.

Frank was a member of VFW Post #1163. While serving in many different positions throughout the years he was the all-time poppy seller, dedicated his time to placing American flags in the cemeteries for Veterans, as well as assisting in numerous brat fries.

Frank attended Warden Public School and left after 8th grade to work on the family farm and delivered milk cans to the Cheese Factory. After the military, Frank worked many jobs including Firestone Tire, Kirsch Foundry, Sears and Roebuck, and Beaver Milk Transfer in Beaver Dam. Frank also worked for Kraft Foods in Beaver Dam for over 30 years, retiring in 1994. After retirement he was a jack of all trades for numerous elderly ladies throughout the community.

In his later years, Frank loved a quiet evening at home sitting on his porch enjoying the neighborhood. Frank entertained himself with country music, watching old westerns, and listening to polka music on The Barn Show and Molly B. Frank loved taking care of his flowers, particularly his Geraniums.

He was a longtime member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Frank will be lovingly remembered by his surviving children: Debra (Billy) Sweat of South Port, FL, Denise (John) Elliott of West Palm Beach, FL, Frank, Jr. (Stephanie) of Beaver Dam, Leslie of Bell Buckle, TN, and Joel (Jackie) Kiekhaefer of Beaver Dam; 20 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Frank is further survived by his older sister Jeanie McDowell of Juneau; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service for Frank will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam, at 12:00 p.m.

If desired, memorials may be directed to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church or the VFW Post 1163.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.