Jan. 28, 1933—Jan. 3, 2023

BURNETT—Franklin R. Christian, age 89, of Burnett, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center in Waupun.

Private interment will be held at Burnett Central Cemetery in Burnett.

Franklin Raymond Christian was born on January 28, 1933 in Burnett, WI to Raymond and Alice (Schwinge) Christian. He was baptized in 1933 and later confirmed in 1946 at Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett.

On August 29, 1959, Franklin was united in marriage with Arlene Luedtke at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Burnett, where they were members for many years.

Franklin operated a dairy farm in the Town of Burnett, where one of his greatest pleasures was driving his red IH Tractor. He retired in 1982.

Franklin enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He was a member of the Atwater Conservation Club for many years.

Franklin is survived by his sister-in-law, Bette Allen; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and parent-in-law; wife in 2013; and brother, Merlin (Alice Ann) Christian.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.