Franklin Richard Derleth, 71, Mission Viejo, CA (Formerly, Beaver Dam)

MISSION VIEJO, CA - Franklin "Frank" Richard Derleth, 71, former resident of Beaver Dam died peacefully of natural causes at St. Joseph's Hospital in Mission Viejo, California on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Frank was born the son of Violet and Henry Derleth on September 11, 1948, in Beaver Dam. He is a 1967 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and a 1971 graduate of Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
On June 12, 1971, Frank was married to Cheryl Knaack at the United Methodist Church in Beaver Dam and lived in Hartland, Wisconsin before moving to California in 1977.
Frank started a sales rep. organization with Tom Hartl of Beaver Dam and Andy Anderson of Salt Lake City, Utah.
You have free articles remaining.
The company was called Active Marketing and they sold sporting goods, sports apparel and athletic uniforms in the 13 western states. Frank enjoyed the sporting goods and sports apparel business immensely and took great pride in the success they had.
Frank was an avid golfer. He enjoyed golfing with his parents, brother and sisters at Old Hickory, Fox Lake and Sunset Hills. He continued his love of golf after moving to California, also enjoying skiing trips with his family to Mammoth Mountain, California.
Frank is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl Derleth-Bruce and his daughters Nicole Derleth and Christina Derleth Mitchell. He also had two adoring granddaughters, Elizabeth and Abigail.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol (Tom) Hartl. Frank leaves behind his brother, Henry (Hank) Derleth and sisters Melody Derleth, Kim Derleth and Linda Derleth. There are many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who also mourn his passing.
Frank was a founding member of Pastor Rick Warren's Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California.
Cheryl wishes to thank all family members and friends who supported and loved Frank over all the years.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)