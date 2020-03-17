Franklin Richard Derleth, 71, Mission Viejo, CA (Formerly, Beaver Dam)

MISSION VIEJO, CA - Franklin "Frank" Richard Derleth, 71, former resident of Beaver Dam died peacefully of natural causes at St. Joseph's Hospital in Mission Viejo, California on Monday, February 17, 2020.

Frank was born the son of Violet and Henry Derleth on September 11, 1948, in Beaver Dam. He is a 1967 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and a 1971 graduate of Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

On June 12, 1971, Frank was married to Cheryl Knaack at the United Methodist Church in Beaver Dam and lived in Hartland, Wisconsin before moving to California in 1977.

Frank started a sales rep. organization with Tom Hartl of Beaver Dam and Andy Anderson of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The company was called Active Marketing and they sold sporting goods, sports apparel and athletic uniforms in the 13 western states. Frank enjoyed the sporting goods and sports apparel business immensely and took great pride in the success they had.

Frank was an avid golfer. He enjoyed golfing with his parents, brother and sisters at Old Hickory, Fox Lake and Sunset Hills. He continued his love of golf after moving to California, also enjoying skiing trips with his family to Mammoth Mountain, California.