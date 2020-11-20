Franz, Florence M.

COLUMBUS - Florence M. Franz, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. She was born on Sept. 9, 1922, on Staten Island, N.Y., to Stanley and Frances (Sen) Piekalski. She attended St. Adelbert Catholic School and graduated from Port Richmond High School on Staten Island. Florence was married to Reuben Franz on Nov. 25, 1945. She was employed at the dentist office of Dr. W. C. Frey in Columbus for 17 years and Columbus Community Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 1996. Florence was a Red Cross representative and blood drive volunteer for 70 years. She was a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary and an active member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and its altar society.