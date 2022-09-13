March 30, 1949—September 7, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Fraser A. Loosley, 73, of Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.

Fraser was born on March 30, 1949 to late Howard and Janet (Fraser) Loosley in New York, NY. He was a graduate of UW-Oshkosh. Fraser was married to Denise Rabbach (Dusso) on August 25, 1994 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Fraser had a great love for his wife, stepsons, his dogs (especially English Bulldogs), motorcycles and automobiles.

Fraser is survived by his wife, Denise of Beaver Dam; his step-children: Dustin (Jessica) Rabbach and Cory (Kayleigh) Rabbach; four grandchildren: Olivia, Patrick, Addalyn, and Liam; and further survived by many friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dodge County Humane Society or St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.