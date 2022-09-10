BEAVER DAM—Fraser A. Loosley, 73, of Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam.
A complete obituary will follow.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
