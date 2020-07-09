Frasher, Rita Marie "Reetz"

JUNEAU - Rita Marie "Reetz" Frasher, of Juneau, found peace on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 89 years. She was born June 26, 1931, in Fergus Falls, Minn., the daughter of Daniel and Victoria (nee Burniche) Peltier. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and quilting, and family members were the recipients of her special creations. Rita was a voracious reader of historical romance novels. She loved 'dem Packers.' Rita liked to go camping with her family, and she retired from Clearview Nursing Home after many years of service. "She loved to care for people." The family extends a special thank-you to the staff of Clearview Nursing Home for their awesome care of their mother.
She is survived by her loving children, Michael (Barbara) Rooney of Juneau, Steven Rooney of Oconomowoc, Sandra (Richard) Boyer of Fredonia, Mercedes (Allen) Haecker of Fredonia, Homer Frasher of Beaver Dam, Jamey Frasher of Juneau, and Vincent (Valorie) Frasher of Horicon, and by 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is survived by one sister, Marian Baumgarten, and her best friend, Carol Jean McDowell. Also surviving are other relatives and friends. Rita was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Rooney and Ralph Frasher Jr.; her children, Baby Jane, Florentine, and David; and 19 brothers and sisters.
Private services will be held.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home – Juneau is serving the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.berndt-ledesma.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)