Frasher, Rita Marie "Reetz"

JUNEAU - Rita Marie "Reetz" Frasher, of Juneau, found peace on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 89 years. She was born June 26, 1931, in Fergus Falls, Minn., the daughter of Daniel and Victoria (nee Burniche) Peltier. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and quilting, and family members were the recipients of her special creations. Rita was a voracious reader of historical romance novels. She loved 'dem Packers.' Rita liked to go camping with her family, and she retired from Clearview Nursing Home after many years of service. "She loved to care for people." The family extends a special thank-you to the staff of Clearview Nursing Home for their awesome care of their mother.