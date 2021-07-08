Frazier, April

SEARCY, Ark. - April Frazier, 49, passed away very unexpectedly in the early morning of July 4, 2021, in Searcy, Ark.

The daughter of David and Barbara Warmka, she was born Sept. 6, 1971, in Beaver Dam, Wis., where she grew up, attended school, and met the love of her life. On Aug. 4, 1990, she married Bryan Frazier, whom she lived blissfully with for over 30 years.

April worked as a residence life coordinator for Harding University for nearly 15 years, during which time she developed relationships with other RLCs, staff members, and students. RLCs are often referred to as "dorm moms," and in April's case that was frequently true – she was a mom away from home for many of the young men in her building. The relationships with her resident assistants were especially important to her because of the time she spent chatting, laughing, mentoring, and working with them. Former RAs often reached out to tell her about the impact that she had on their lives and growth.